Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 93,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a PE ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

