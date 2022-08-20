Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 714,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Canada Goose by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 109.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

