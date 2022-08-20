Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,092,000 after buying an additional 577,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

