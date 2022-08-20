Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 7.0 %

CSIQ opened at $42.01 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canadian Solar

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.