Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as high as C$4.01. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

