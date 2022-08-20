Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires Shares of 106,648 American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 2.35% of American Acquisition Opportunity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Performance

AMAO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

