Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys Shares of 14,644 VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 0.11% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 127,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

