Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,312.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 274,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,372 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NUBD stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.