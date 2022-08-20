Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Sells 36,760 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

