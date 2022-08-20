Capital Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average is $347.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.