Capital Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 23,175 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Capital Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of WhiteHorse Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 25,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.