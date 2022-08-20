Capital Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 36,834 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. NV5 Global comprises about 5.8% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC owned 0.24% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,017,273 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $96.72 and a one year high of $147.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

