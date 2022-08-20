Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.1% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $98.55. 2,610,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,255. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.