Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $722,000 in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 340,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 431.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,615. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

