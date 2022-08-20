Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,330 shares of company stock worth $439,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

DOC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 1,711,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

