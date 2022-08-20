Capital Financial Services LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $10,922,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $46.62. 883,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,318. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

