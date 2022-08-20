Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $870.25 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.51 billion and approximately $870.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00107039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00253991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032345 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.