Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on September 16th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

