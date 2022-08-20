Cartesi Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 22% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00800015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cartesi Coin Profile
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,560,058 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.