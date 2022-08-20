Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $392,889.96 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

