CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.01

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.01 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.43). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 74,361 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.
CentralNic Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £344.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12,600.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
