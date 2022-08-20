Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.60. 3,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
