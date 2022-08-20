Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.60. 3,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.