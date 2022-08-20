CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$127.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$108.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a market cap of C$25.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.