Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
