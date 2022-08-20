ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,870.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $763,199.80 and approximately $71,870.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.95 or 0.99842866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050638 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028023 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.