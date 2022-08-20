Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $124,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $167.90.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

