Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

