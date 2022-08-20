Chiliz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $598.28 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $598.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076827 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

