China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

