CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

