CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 0.33.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.