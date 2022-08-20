CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance
Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 0.33.
About CIFI Holdings (Group)
