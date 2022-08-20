Cindicator (CND) One Day Volume Tops $47.00

Cindicator (CND) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $47.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.