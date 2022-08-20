Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 4.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,798,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.