Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Clarus Therapeutics Price Performance

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 167,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 252.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clarus Therapeutics

CRXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

