ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

CLIR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

