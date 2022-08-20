ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
CLIR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.