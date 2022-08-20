ClinTex CTi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,796.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $987,468.92 and approximately $286,796.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

