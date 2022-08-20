Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) One Day Volume Tops $76,679.00

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $370,897.45 and approximately $76,679.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003776 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00127561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

