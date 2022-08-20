CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $171.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

