Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.
CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Trading Down 6.3 %
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.