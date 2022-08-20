Colrain Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Vicor comprises 0.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vicor by 1,605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

