Comparing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 5 9 0 2.64

Valuation and Earnings

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 301.65%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 1.06 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -3.27

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77%

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

