Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CTO Joseph Sirosh Sells 71,881 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Sirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

