Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $4.20

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. Compass has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

