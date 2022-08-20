Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $5,807,529.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 1,878,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

