Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $263,034.79

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $263,034.79 and approximately $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.