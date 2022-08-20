ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities raised ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
ContraFect Trading Down 4.1 %
CFRX opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
