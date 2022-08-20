Convex Finance (CVX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.78 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $350.85 million and $9.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00024941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,897,221 coins and its circulating supply is 66,860,382 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

