Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. CLSA currently has $16.40 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.99.

CPNG stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

