COVA (COVA) Trading Up 68.8% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (COVA) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $168,022.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 68.8% against the dollar.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

