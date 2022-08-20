Cowen Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $72.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

