Credit Suisse Group Increases Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $3.21

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $3.10 to $3.21 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.69.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
